Missing VA 16-year-old girl found

A 16-year-old girl from Radford, who went missing on Tuesday night, has been found.

Rebekah Sisson was found, but police have not provided any details on where or how she was found.

She was last seen at Radford High School. According to WSLS, she was reported missing by her mother late Wednesday afternoon.

