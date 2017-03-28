Driver identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 31-year-old Steven Beasley, of Chesterfield, was traveling east when he lost control and struck the guardrail. He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened in the 9100 block of Hull Street Road around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

