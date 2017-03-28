18-wheeler causes diesel fuel spill at Chesterfield Exxon

Chesterfield Fire is on the scene of a diesel fuel spill at a gas station.

It happened at the Exxon in the 2100 block of Willis Road, just off of Interstate 95.

Officials say the driver of an 18-wheeler was getting diesel and did not realize the nozzle came out. Crews are unsure of exactly how much fuel spilled out.

One lane on Willis Road is closed, according to Lt. Elmore with Chesterfield Fire.

