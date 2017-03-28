Man suffering from life-threatening injuries after shot in South Richmond

A man is recovering in the hospital after officers say he was shot in Richmond's Southside.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Berrywood Road around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man, who was shot, outside of a home. He has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Berrywood Road is currently blocked off, and someone from Richmond Public Schools is on the scene to divert buses due to the crime scene.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

