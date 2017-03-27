Box truck carrying pool chemicals catches on fire at Mechanicsville Kroger

Hanover Fire and hazmat crews are on the scene of an incident at a Kroger in Mechanicsville.

Crews say a box truck carrying pool chemicals caught on fire in the parking lot of the Kroger, located on Route 301. The call came in at 10:11 a.m. on Monday.

The incident is under control, but fire crews will be on site for a while as hazmat crews remove the chemicals safely.

Click here to see photos on your mobile device:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12