6-year-old's cancer reoccurs, undergoes treatment at St. Jude

Sawyer Perkins' cancer has reoccurred, according to her mother.

She is back at St. Jude in Memphis to continue to undergo treatments after a large tumor was discovered on her brain last year. She was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma last June.

Last week, the six-year-old had another brain surgery to remove another large tumor.

Sawyer's mother says the surgery went well, and Sawyer is recovering and is already back to her spunky self.

We have our beautiful girl back!! Surgery went well. [The] tumor was much bigger than doctor expected, but he was able to get it all! He had to go right through the two halves of her brain. [It] may have some right side weakness, but she is strong and we are hopeful. [The] tumor was sent to pathology, but [the] neurosurgeon said it had all the characteristics of ependymoma. We are grateful we made the right decision to go in and get it right away!!! We can't thank everyone enough for all of the prayers and love!! It's hard to believe exactly 11 months ago today, she had her first surgery... definitely feeling like we just did full circle but she's a fighter and we will keep on fighting!!! For now... our baby made it through another brain surgery alive and that's more than we could ever wish for!!!!

However, her family needs help because her parents will not be able to work while they are caring for Sawyer in Memphis. Click here if you would like to help the family.

Several updates on Sawyer's condition have been shared to the Facebook page called Prayers for Sawyer.

