Mother questions Henrico middle school after incident

Lamarion Crawley is just hoping for an apology after an incident at Moody Middle School on Tuesday sent him home with stains on a nearly all white outfit.

"I send him to school to be educated, not to be tussled by a police officer," said Lateisha Green, Crawley's mother.

Crawley is a seventh grader, in an exceptional education program. He has an individualized education plan and has a one-on-one aide during the day.

"My question since Tuesday is, 'What happened to Lamarion for him to come home full of mud and handcuffed at school?' " explained Green.

Green says her son has had a mostly positive experience at Moody, so when the 12-year-old got upset at school on Tuesday and was confronted by a School Resource Officer, Green never expected the situation to escalate.

"That's why I feel like the police officer should have never been called. He didn't know about his disability," said Green.

On Friday, Green was able to view a video of the incident in private, with just her and administrators.

"It's like four minutes, three minutes where someone could have called me and said, 'Hey, can you pick up Lamarion or could you send a counselor to help de-escalate the situation?' " she explained.

County advocates, such as leaders of the Henrico County NAACP, are now calling on the school board for answers. Advocates spoke out at Thursday night's school board meeting, where Henrico County Public Schools said they are aware of the situation.

"We'll continue to work individually with people involved rather than have a public discussion about it," said Andy Jenks with Henrico County Public Schools.

Green is just hoping to figure out what really happened and what could have gone wrong in the situation. She says after discussions with some administrators, she feels a sense of support for her family.

"Where do we go from here to make sure this doesn't happen to no other child?" said Green.

The family will be having an IEP meeting at the end of the month to make sure the family and school are on the same page.

