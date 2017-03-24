Suspect who led police on chase, crashed into New Kent home remains free

Virginia State Police have identified the man who they say crashed a vehicle into a home in New Kent and then took off running.

Warrants have been obtained for 28-year-old Brandon R. Robinson, of Newport News, who remains at large.

The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. on Friday, March 17. Police say a trooper spotted the vehicle traveling over 122 mph on Interstate 64 in James City County.

The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, later identified as Robinson, kept going and exited at Route 30 into New Kent.

Police say Robinson traveled onto a side road, struck a pole and a ditch. Robinson jumped from the vehicle, police say, as it was still moving to run away, and the vehicle finally struck a home in the 5000 block of Barham Road.

Robinson ran into the nearby woods. K-9 units searched the area but could not find the suspect.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash.

Anyone with any information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12