Henrico School Board votes 'Option C' for student redistricting

Student Government Day will give 121 students a chance to learn about the roles of various county government positions first-hand.More >>
Henrico Police and Henrico County Public Schools say a threat made to three school on Thursday night are not credible.More >>
More than 30 teams from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, will be on hand with the winners advancing to a championship competition at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center from March 29-31.More >>
Varina beat Wakefield 64-60 in a back-and-forth match-up at the Siegel Center on Thursday to win the Class 5 State Championship.More >>
Henrico County will be offering free classes on how to treat opioid overdoses with naloxone, a drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid or heroin overdose.More >>
