Henrico School Board votes 'Option C' for student redistricting

The Henrico County School Board has voted yes to Option C for redistricting students for the 2017-2018 school year.

Parents met with the school board last week to discuss Options A and C. Option C will send 68 5th graders from Springfield and Longan Elementary schools to Holman Middle School.

"Redistricting is an enormous amount of work, because there's a substantial amount of of emotion involved in it," explained Andy Jenks with Henrico County Schools. "Folks are concerned and curious about the methodology that goes into the redistricting process."

Parents widely expressed support for Option C, which the school board voted in favor of. It is the first phase of a two phase redistricting plan for the county.

"In the short term, we're looking to maintain a sort of status quo. Everyone knows the school is overcrowded at this time, so the small pocket redistricting will help to maintain that level for another year," said Jenks.

Hungary Creek Middle School is currently at 116 percent capacity. The plan for redistricting is meant to alleviate the overcrowding as the larger plans are finalized.

"There's a lot more to come, this was the small pocket area that takes effect this fall, there's a larger, more substantial redistricting that will take place in the fall of 2018," Jenks explained.

A public input session for the 2018-2019 redistricting plan will be held April 6, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School.

