Fire breaks out at Chesterfield apartment

A fire broke out at an apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to Chesterfield Fire.

The fire broke out at the Addison at Swift Creek Apartments, located at the intersection of Hull Street and Route 288, around 4 a.m.

Crews say the fire started on the third-floor deck and then spread to the second floor. A neighbor pulled the alarm, so everyone got out safely.

No one lost their home, and the fire marshal is working to figure out how the fire started.

