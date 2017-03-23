17-year-old killed in crash on I-95 in Hanover

Virginia State Police have identified a 17-year-old boy that was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 south early Thursday morning.

Officers say Dante V. Latora, 17 of Portage, Michigan, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet and was heading south on Interstate 95 when he ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, and hit a tree.

The crash happened around midnight at mile marker 91.6, near the Patrick Henry Road exit.

Latora died at the scene, and troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

