Commonwealth's attorney: Man accused of stabbing pregnant woman pleads guilty

The man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman to death in Richmond pleaded guilty, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Police say 27-year-old Rita Hawthorne died after she was stabbed to death in her home on Sunday. Police arrested George Cooke in the case.

At the time, he was charged with robbery and felony breaking and entering. He has since been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. In addition, he is now indicted with stabbing someone in the commission of a felony.

Detectives say Cooke and Hawthorne used to be in a relationship, but they were not together when she was killed. Family and friends say they did not know Cooke.

"He’s such a coward, he didn’t have to do this," said Rhonda Thorne, Hawthorne’s aunt.

Family members of Hawthorne say she was about seven weeks pregnant.

A sentencing hearing for Cooke has been set for April 13.

