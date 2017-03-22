VCU nursing student loses dog after crash

A VCU nursing student lost her dog after a crash a crash on Tuesday night.

A viewer reached out to NBC12, saying her friend, Lauren Griswold, was in a car accident on Interstate 95 South near the Maury Street exit.

Her friend says Lauren's car was totaled, and her best friend, Todd, a lab/pit bull mix, has not been seen since the crash. His collar broke during the accident, so he is not wearing any tags.

You can call Lauren Griswold at 757-254-2189 if you have a tip on Todd's whereabouts.

MOBILE USERS: Click below for more photos of Todd

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12