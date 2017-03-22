Confusion about potential school threat leads to code red at Huguenot HS

Richmond school officials say they are unaware of any threats at Huguenot High School.

Leaders believe there was some confusion stemming from the potential threat at Hopewell High School.

"When social media posts regarding a threat at 'HHS' started trending, it seemed to be what caused the mixup," officials said in an email.

The principal at Huguenot High School alerted parents and notified the school's safety and security office.

A routine K-9 sweep was conducted at the school on Wednesday.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is [sic] a top priority, so we will continue to monitor this situation," school officials said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12