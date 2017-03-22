42 children on board in Henrico bus crash; driver charged with failure to yield

A Henrico school bus was involved in an accident near Deep Run High School, and Henrico school officials there were children on board.

A specialty center hub bus was coming out of the Deep Run High School parking lot as another bus was turning in. The bus came out and hit a minivan in the right lane that was driving down Twin Hickory Road, and the bus slammed into the passenger side of the minivan.

Officials say there were 42 children on board, but there were no injuries. Everyone was taken to their specialty centers, Henrico school officials say.

A woman, who was driving the minivan, is okay.

The school bus driver was charged with failing to yield.

