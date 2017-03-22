President Trump to deliver commencement speech at Liberty

President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University on Saturday, May 13.

"I look forward to speaking to this amazing group of students on such a momentous occasion," Trump told CBN News in March. "Our children truly are the future and I look forward to celebrating the success of this graduating class as well as sharing lessons as they embark on their next chapter full of hope, faith, optimism, and a passion for life."

With more than 15,000 students on Lynchburg's campus and another 94,000-plus online students, Liberty calls itself the "world’s largest Christian university."

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege for any university to host a sitting U.S. President, and we are incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day," said Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. in a statement earlier this year. "Liberty has always been proud to provide its students with the opportunity to hear from successful professionals, including athletes, business leaders, ministers, entertainers, and politicians, regardless of their political or theological persuasion."

Falwell backed Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and says he is the "champion of the average American citizen, including many who felt forgotten and neglected by the establishment."

Trump spoke at Liberty's Convocation in 2012 and 2016.

The last president to speak at Liberty University's Commencement was George H.W. Bush in 1990.

