Extra security precautions at Prince George HS due to potential shooting threat

Extra security precautions will be in place at Prince George High School on Wednesday due to a potential threat of a shooting posted on social media.

The Prince George High School principal said the potential shooting threat was posted on Instagram, but it did not specify a school. School officials and law enforcement are aware of the threat, and they conducted an investigation.

At this time, officials do not believe the threat is credible, but Prince George High School leaders are taking extra precautions on Wednesday, just in case.

