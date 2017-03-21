Petersburg extends contract with Robert Bobb group

Petersburg city council has voted to extend the Robert Bobb group contract through September.

The extension will cost more than $520,000, but city leaders are hoping the state will help foot the bill.

The group was brought in last year to help the city get control of its finances. So far, the group has looked into problems involving water bills, how the city processes payroll, and the city's finances.

It is now making recommendations to outsource key departments within the city.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12