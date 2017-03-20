77-year-old Chesterfield man dies nearly two weeks after crash

The driver injured in a crash on Wood Dale Road in Chesterfield on Sunday, March 5, has died, according to Chesterfield police.

James D. Johnson, 77, of Chesterfield, died on Thursday, March 16.

Officers say Johnson was driving a Ford Ranger and was heading west on Wood Dale Road and did not stop at the intersection with Old Centralia Road.

A Nissan Pathfinder was heading south on Old Centralia Road and hit the Ford Ranger.

Johnson was transported to Chippenham Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries on Thursday. The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12