Fire at Baker ES in Henrico ruled accidental, school closed Monday & Tuesday

Baker Elementary School is closed for students and staff after a fire broke out early Sunday morning. The school will be closed on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21.

Mobile users: Click here to view more pictures of the fire

The two-alarm fire happened at the school, located in the 6600 block of Willson Road, and crews received the call around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they saw black smoke coming from the roof. The building has significant roof damage, along with water and smoke damage. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire due to the amount of smoke and the concern that the blaze could spread throughout the school, so Henrico Fire brought in extra crews.

The fire was marked under control an hour later. Baker Elementary School is located near a fire station, so crews were able to arrive there quickly.

The Henrico Fire Marshals Office later ruled the fire was accidental in nature, resulting from an electrical problem.

There are no reports of any injuries, and Henrico Fire says it appears the building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Andy Jenks with Henrico County Public Schools issued a response:

Due to the fire that broke out this morning, Baker Elementary School will be CLOSED for students and staff on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Henrico fire investigators continue to explore the cause of the fire. Roof damage, along with water and smoke damage, will prevent us from opening the building on Monday or Tuesday, and likely beyond. Baker Elementary School students should not report to school on Monday or Tuesday. Baker staff members will receive additional instructions later from Dr. Hardy [Baker’s principal] as we gain access to the building. We are evaluating all of the available options including the temporary usage of nearby school facilities. A team has been meeting since early this morning to develop plans and make arrangements for the Baker school community. For now, we are taking it one day at a time. To the Baker ES families, please join us on Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. in the Varina High School auditorium for a community meeting to share plans and answer your questions. If you are unable to attend the meeting, we will continue to update you via email, voicemail, and on our website at www.henricoschools.us

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12