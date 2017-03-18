7 people, including 5 children, displaced after fire breaks out at Chesterfield home

Seven people, including five children, were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Chesterfield.

The fire broke out at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday in the 7500 block of Hadley Lane, located near Manchester Middle School.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a window on the second floor of the home. The fire was marked under control about 20 minutes later.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was due to a child playing with matches and setting the bedding on fire.

The family of seven is displaced by the fire and is being helped by the American Red Cross.

A person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

