Missing 17-year-old Hanover girl reunited with family

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Thursday has been found.

Emile Alexandra Williams was found late Wednesday night and has been reunited with her family.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the media for quickly communicating this information to the public. We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media," said Sergeant James R. Cooper.

