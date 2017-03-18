Friends raise money for military veteran diagnosed with Sarcoma

Friends are raising money to help a military veteran diagnosed with Sarcoma.

John Smith, 27, of Chesapeake, is a husband and a father to two little boys, a six-year-old and a one-year-old. He served two tours in the Middle East and sacrificed his time protecting our country, according to a GoFundMe page that was created for him.

In Feb., John was diagnosed with a Meningioma, which is a tumor those grows on the meninges of the brain. These tumors are benign 97 to 98 percent of the time. However, John's tumor "had grown to a size that created debilitating symptoms, which meant he had to have it removed immediately," the GoFundMe page said.

At the end of Feb., he underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor. After the tumor was removed, John and his family found out he had a cancerous form of Meningioma.

He was diagnosed with Sarcoma on March 7.

The company John works for does not offer any type of disability benefits, according to the GoFundMe page.

"The insurance he has is, unfortunately, only covering a small portion of the medical bills he is rapidly accruing with the surgeries, office visits, medications, physical therapy and other treatments he is receiving to beat this," the GoFundMe page said.

Friends say his wife, Sarah, is a stay at home mom.

So far, they have raised nearly $5,000 out of their goal of $50,000. Click here to help John if you are interested.

