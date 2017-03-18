Chesterfield police find abduction victim with non-life threatening injuries

Chesterfield police found a man who was abducted on Friday.

The victim, Luis Conde-Saavedra, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. His family says he was beaten, officers say he is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

"He was found on Chippenham," said CJ, Saavedra's younger brother. "Someone threw him out the car."

Police responded around 6:37 a.m. on Saturday to the 6500 block of West Road for a report of an abduction. Officers said Conde-Saavedra was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday.

"I received a call from my mom telling me she's worried about my brother. I come home [and] tell her it's alright. She goes to sleep. An hour later, she wakes me up crying, telling me, 'Look at the cameras. Look at the cameras,' " said CJ.

Officers said the circumstances of his disappearance were suspicious, and police investigated the incident as an abduction. Around 5 a.m., CJ, and his mother said they watched the entire situation unfold on their home security camera.

"I look down at the video. It's my brother. He pulls up going to the mailbox. Two people pull out guns on him, and just put him in the car, and make him drive," explained CJ. " I don't know where they drove to," he explained.

Police found Conde-Saavedra's car, a 2011 Nissan Altima that was teal in color, on Monday, March 20, in the 6300 block of Belmont Road. It was found down an embankment. His car was stolen during the abduction on Friday.

"I felt like it was my fault," said CJ. "My young life ain't been straight. I felt like it has something to do with me."

Knowing Conde-Saavedra is safe, is a relief for his family, but they still want to know what could have led to the situation in the first place.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

