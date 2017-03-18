Police search for 2 suspects involved in Chesterfield home invasion

Chesterfield police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Barony Court around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday after two men broke into a home, assaulted a man inside, and made off with some cash.

Aviation and K-9 units were called in to help in the search but were unsuccessful.

Police say both suspects were tall and wore dark colored hoodies. It is unknown if they knew the victim, who had minor injuries.

The name of the apartment complex the incident happened at is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any tips that could help police, should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

