Man recovering at Richmond hospital after shot in head

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in the head in Richmond's Northside.

This happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

He has been transferred to VCU Medical Center, but he's expected to be okay.

Police currently do not have any suspect information, but they are trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

