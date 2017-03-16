8 children released from hospital after 2 buses crash at Fort Lee

An investigation is underway to find out why two Prince George County School buses collided on Fort Lee. The crash sent eight elementary school students to the hospital. Officials say all have been released.

It was a startling day for students who had just been picked up, ready to head to school. Instead of showing up to class, some of them had to be rushed to the hospital.

Two school buses carrying children to North and South Elementary Schools prepare to be hauled away from Fort Lee. Thursday morning, one bus rear-ended the other. Some 80 students were riding in both.

"We do have military families here and we don't have any schools on Fort Lee, so a preponderance of our students here on Ft. Lee attend school in Prince George County…Buses are on post every day that there is school," said Col. Adam Butler.

This time, Army staff had to take quick action - calling on first responders from Hopewell, Colonial Heights, and Prince George to help.

"There were no visible injuries, however, seven children were transported to local hospitals. We transported four to John Randolph and three to Southside Regional Medical just to ensure their safety and further screening,” Butler said.

A parent brought another child to John Randolph to be checked out.

"We implemented a Code Yellow which is a mass casualty code to prepare not only our ER staff but other departments like lab and radiology to be prepared for an influx of patients,” said Carrie Bilek with Southside Regional.

The injuries were minor.

"Bumps and bruises, nothing to worry about…We have seen some parents and were reuniting the students with the parents," Bilek added.

"Right now, we are reviewing the traffic video and the incident is under further investigation," Butler said, in hopes of figuring out what caused the buses to crash and which, if any, bus driver is at fault.

Prince George School leaders say they were able to quickly dispatch two extra buses to pick up the remaining students to transport them to class.

Fort Lee officials issued a response in regards to the accident:

The Fort Lee Provost Marshal's Office has concluded an investigation into a March 16 accident involving two Prince George County school buses on post. A federal violation notice for reckless driving was issued to the driver of the bus that rear-ended the other bus. For more information regarding the disposition of those involved in this incident, news media should contact Prince George County.

