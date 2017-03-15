5 people, including 2 juveniles, displaced after Chesterfield house fire

Five people, including two juveniles, were displaced after a fire broke out in Chesterfield.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Southlawn Avenue, near Virginia State University in Ettrick.

Fire officials say it started in a breezeway between the home and garage, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt, but the people who were displaced are getting help from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12