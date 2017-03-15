Water main break fixed in Henrico; streets back open

Henrico crews spent their morning fixing a broken water main in the county's West End, which has since been repaired.

Portions of Lauderdale Drive and Cambridge Drive were closed on Wednesday morning so crews could repair the broken water main near the intersection.

Northbound Lauderdale Drive was closed from Cambridge Drive to Cranbury Court.

Westbound Cambridge Drive was closed between Gayton Road and Lauderdale Drive. Traffic is being rerouted by way of Gayton Road, John Rolfe Parkway, and Lauderdale Drive.

The water service was disrupted to seven homes.

