Investigators: Missing woman Delecia Waddy spotted in Richmond

Richmond Police are now assisting in the search for a woman who went missing from Caroline County last week after she was spotted in the city over the weekend.

Caroline County investigators say they got a lead that Delecia Waddy was seen in Richmond on Sunday in the Fendall Avenue area.

"The source of the sighting is an acquaintance of Delecia's and reported that they were unaware that Delecia was reported as a missing person at the time of their conversation on Sunday, March 10," according to a press release from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office. "Caroline Investigators then met with Richmond City Police Department representatives, who are now assisting with the investigation and the search for Delecia Waddy."

"This sighting provides hope that Delecia will be found safe and returned to her family," said Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa. "In the meantime, several law enforcement and fire agencies, along with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, continue to work tirelessly to ensure her safe return."

Waddy's family made a tearful plea for her return on Monday.

The 24-year-old was last seen around noon last Thursday, near the Kings Dominion campgrounds. Search teams from several agencies combed the woods around the campgrounds and Meadow Event Park on Friday.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12