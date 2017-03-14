60,000 pounds of produce spills all over Rt. 288 in Chesterfield

A tractor-trailer spilled thousands of pounds of produce all over Route 288 in Chesterfield, and it may cause delays during the Tuesday morning commute.

The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Route 288 south, near the ramp to Chester Road. The left shoulder and left lane are closed due to 60,000 pounds of produce that spilled all over the road.

The tractor-trailer is currently in the median.

Virginia State Police say the wrecker is currently at the scene, and they will stop both lanes of traffic at 9 a.m. to upright the tractor-trailer. Traffic is currently being detoured to Chester Road.

All SB lanes closed on Rt. 288 near Chester Rd. for crash cleanup. Traffic being detoured to Chester Rd. exit. 2 mile backup. Expect delays. — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) March 14, 2017

Virginia State Police was also on the scene of two weather-related crashes.

One of the crashes happened on Interstate 64 around mile marker 140 in Louisa, the other happened on Interstate 95 around mile marker 130 in Spotsylvania.

