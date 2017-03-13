19-year-old man identified as victim in deadly Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield police have identified the man killed in a crash on Iron Bridge Road on Saturday.

Police say 19-year-old Caleb E. Martin, of Chesterfield, was driving a 1988 Chevrolet GMT400 and was heading east down Iron Bridge Road when the truck crossed the median and went into the westbound lanes. The truck then ran off the road, hit a tree, and a traffic signal pole.

The crash happened at 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Irongate Drive.

Martin died at VCU Medical Center as a result of his life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

