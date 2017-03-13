Man shot in Petersburg, med-flighted to Richmond hospital - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot in Petersburg, med-flighted to Richmond hospital

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Officers say a man was med-flighted to a Richmond hospital.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Ferndale Avenue.

State police are bringing in a K-9.

Police are still investigating.

