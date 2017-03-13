Eraser challenge getting new attention on social media

The "eraser challenge" has been around for years, but it is getting new attention on social media, prompting more children trying the challenge.

A school in North Carolina warned parents about the trend and said they have received several cases of children receiving burns.

Parents! Do your children have any burn marks? The latest internet challenge is the "Eraser Challenge." Kids are rubbing an eraser across their skin while having to do or say something. It's causing serious burns and we've seen several cases of this at EIMS. (This photo is an example, but is NOT an EIMS student.) I've attached an article of a child that was in critical condition from this challenge.

The challenge involves children reciting the alphabet while rubbing their arm with an eraser as fast as they can, according to TODAY. It can lead to abrasions and cuts. Afterward, children compare their wounds.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12