Man identified as victim in Richmond shooting

Richmond police have identified the victim who died in a shooting in Providence Park on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of Wellington Street shortly after 9:10 p.m. Saturday, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man, Keyvon Johnson, 24, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the second man was treated for minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The call originally came in for a report of a robbery, but the call was upgraded to a shooting as officers were on their way to the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

