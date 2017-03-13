Firefighters battle heavy flames, smoke at Petersburg home

Every available firefighter was called out to battle heavy flames and smoke at a home in Petersburg's Walnut Hill area.

The fire broke out at a home on Hampton Road. When first responders arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. Officials say no one was in the home when the fire started, but they tell us at least one person, who lives in the home, is staying with neighbors.

A Petersburg firefighter had minor injuries, but no one else was seriously hurt, according to officials.

Since every available firefighter in Petersburg was working to put the fire out, Chesterfield and Fort Lee firefighters had to work all the other calls in the city at the time.

A fire broke out at the Outlaws Bar and Grill, a well-known restaurant in Petersburg, early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12