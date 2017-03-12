2.3 magnitude quake near Oilville shakes RVA

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake centered near Oilville shook parts of Central Virginia on Sunday night.

The USGS confirms the quake struck around 10:10 p.m. in Goochland. The earthquake epicenter originated west of Oilville on the west side of Fairground Road (Route 632), near the intersection of Broad Street Road (Route 250) and occurred at a depth of 11.6km, according to Goochland officials, the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

People on social media reported feeling the quake in Henrico, Goochland, Hanover, Chesterfield and Powhatan.

There are no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake, as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Goochland officials and VDEM is asking residents to check their homes and property for any visual or hidden damage.

"Attention should be paid to foundations, chimneys, and sheetrock of homes and businesses," Goochland officials said.

Goochland officials issued tips on how to reduce injuries and death during earthquakes. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12