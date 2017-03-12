Family displaced after massive fire destroys home

A family of four, including two children, is being helped by the Red Cross after a massive fire breaks out at their Chester home.

The fire broke at a home in the 3200 block of Ludgate Road.

When firefighters arrived at 12:52 p.m., they said there were black smoke and flames rising from the home. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported, but crews say the home is a total loss.

Firefighters determined the fire was accidental, and it started on the back deck as a result of a grill that caught on fire.

