11 people, including 4 children, displaced in Henrico house fire

Eleven people, including four children, were displaced in a house fire in Henrico's East End.

A fire broke out at a house in the 6400 block of Charles City Road around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Fire crews arrived on the scene six minutes later.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a rancher with a basement on fire. When firefighters started searching for victims on the first floor, officials say other personnel pushed their way into the basement and found a significant fire.

The fire damage was found in the basement, but fire officials say there was also some smoke damage on the first floor of the home. The fire was marked under control within 30 minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping the eleven people displaced by the fire, which includes seven adults and four children.

There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

