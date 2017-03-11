Henrico business grieves loss of therapy dog

A Henrico business is grieving the loss of their beloved therapy dog, Gracie.

Gracie was killed in a car accident Friday night when the air bag exploded, Planet Hair Wigs and Accessories wrote on their Facebook page.

"Gracie was truly 'our angel' as she accompanied me to visit Hospice patients and to work beside me every day, bringing compassion to hurting hearts. To say she will be missed seems so understated," the owner said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12