Police: Several juveniles arrested after breaking into, attempting to steal from Henrico home

Henrico police say they have several juveniles detained after they broke into a home and tried to steal from it.

Officers say they are still on the scene of the apartment complex, located in the 400 block of Laburnum Avenue, near the Richmond International Airport.

The call came in around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday after neighbors saw the suspects leaving the apartment with property.

There is still no word yet on charges.

