VA officer engages with community by skateboarding with boys

A Prince William police officer found a way to engage with the community by skateboarding with a few boys in a parking lot.

Real estate agent Patrick Cloud captured the engagement on video and shared it on Facebook. His video received over 970 shares, and it was viewed over 150,000 times.

Several people commented on his post saying they love the community engagement.

"Nice to see the good role model and awesome relationship with these skateboarders. Policemen are people too," one person said.

"Police need more public relations with the community to communicate with the beat public at large," said another.

