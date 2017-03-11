Motorcycle fire causes delays on I-95 S in Stafford

Drivers can expect major delays due to a vehicle fire on Interstate 95 South in Stafford, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 136, near the Centreport Parkway exit.

Virginia State Police say it appears to be a motorcycle on fire, and there are no injuries.

There is no word on how the fire started.

