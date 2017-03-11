Republican candidates for governor face off at forum in Hanover

Two Republican candidates for governor faced off on Saturday in front of a crowd.

Corey Stewart and Senator Frank Wagner were at the Governor Candidates Forum hosted by the Hanover Republican Partnership.

Both candidates said they opposed abortion and sanctuary cities. When asked if they were to challenge a federal law, Wagner said he would repeal business regulations, and Stewart said he would support appealing Obamacare.

Candidate Denver Riggleman said he was not able to attend due to a family emergency, while candidate Ed Gillespie's campaign said he could not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

The forum was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Life Church, located at 8378 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville.

NBC12 Political Reporter Heather Sullivan moderated the event.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12