Part of Gayton Road in Henrico closed due to broken water main

Part of Gayton Road in Henrico's West End is closed due to a water main break.

Gayton Road is closed between Lauderdale Drive and Ridgefield Parkway as crews work to repair a broken water main.

Drivers are being directed to follow Lauderdale Drive or Ridgefield Parkway to where the roads intersect.

Crews say water service is disrupted to a Dollar General store in the area. The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities expects repairs to be completed by 12 a.m. on Sunday.

