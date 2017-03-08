Suspect who tried to shoot Richmond officer charged with attempted murder

Richmond police say a person tried to shoot at an officer Tuesday night. (Source: NBC12)

A man suspected of trying to shoot a Richmond officer has been charged with attempted murder and felony assault of a law enforcement officer.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Grey Birch Drive. After collecting information on that incident, in which a woman says was shot at, police saw a man matching the suspect description in the 6700 block of Carnation Street. He was seen entering a vehicle.

After officers stopped the vehicle, they attempted to detain 24-year-old Donte J. Watts of Richmond.

Police say Watts resisted and then brandished a handgun toward an officer. Watts pulled the trigger several times, but the gun did not fire.

Police say they were then able to detain Watts and arrest him. Police say five other people were in the vehicle. Three of those people were charged with unrelated offense.

In addition to the attempted murder and felony assault charges, Watts was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

