Sen. Kaine's son arrested at Trump rally that turned violent

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine's son was arrested over the weekend and could be facing charges.

Linwood Kaine and four others were arrested during a riot at a Minnesota rally that was being held in support of President Trump. Another person was cited for disorderly conduct.

According to the Pioneer Press in Minnesota, there were hundreds of peaceful pro-Trump supporters at the event, when at one point, a smoke bomb was set off, striking a 61-year-old woman in the head. It is not clear who threw the smoke bomb. The woman was not seriously hurt.

Linwood Kaine was with a group of four others who were seen lighting fireworks inside the capitol, the Pioneer Press said.

Officers tracked down Linwood Kaine and four others and had to use some force to take them into custody. Kaine and the four others in the group were arrested on the suspicion of second-degree rioting after Saturday's rally, according to the Pioneer Press. They were arrested less than a block away from the state capitol in St. Paul.

Minnesota State Patrol arrested a sixth person at the capitol in St. Paul. It is currently unknown whether if the person was a President Trump protestor or a supporter.

The other five people who were arrested are Jonathan Adams, 25, of Minneapolis; Glenn Kimball, 22, of Minneapolis; Isabell Kimball, 26, of Minneapolis; Haley Ryan, 23, of Webster, Minn.; and Anton William Bueckert, 29, of Ontario, Canada.

Senator Kaine, who was born in Saint Paul, released a statement to the paper, stating:

We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.

Linwood Kaine, who also goes by Woody, and four others who were arrested, are not currently facing any charges.

St. Paul attorneys are still reviewing if Kaine and the four will face misdemeanor charges.

