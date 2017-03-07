Chesterfield resident paired up with assistance dog

A Chesterfield resident recently received an assistance dog from Canine Companions for Independence.

Alexis Nichols was matched with Ireland V, a two-year-old black lab/golden retriever cross, who has been trained to respond to over 40 advanced commands.

"Ireland can turn light switches on and off, open and close doors and retrieve dropped objects. However, one of his most important jobs will be to provide constant companionship for Alexis," a Canine Companions for Independence spokesperson said in a press release.

Alexis and Ireland are back in Chesterfield and are settling into a routine after completing a two-week training session at Canine Companion’s Northeast Regional Center in Medford, NY.

“Ireland is a very special dog, and I hope to have many wonderful years with him,” Alexis said.

