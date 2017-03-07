State high school basketball finals rescheduled due to weekend snow chances

Due to the impending winter weather forecast calling for snow across parts of Virginia around midnight Saturday through Sunday, all state final games for Group 5A and 6A boys and girls scheduled for Saturday, March 11, have been changed to the following times:

Saturday, March 11, morning (Session 6)

11 a.m. - 5A Girls Final (Princess Anne vs. Highland Springs)

1 p.m. - 5A Boys Final (L.C. Bird vs Bethel)

All fans must clear the arena after the 1 p.m. game

Saturday, March 11, evening (Session 7)

4:45 p.m. - 6A Girls Final (Colonial Forge vs. Oakton)

6:45 p.m. - 6A Boys Final (W.T. Woodson vs. C.D. Hylton)

