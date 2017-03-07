Donate a book, get a free doughnut at Sugar Shack

You can stop by Sugar Shack for a free doughnut on Tuesday, but you cannot go empty handed.

If you want your doughnut, you have to bring in two new or gently used children's books.

All books collected will benefit the Central Virginia Children's Book Bank.

Sugar Shack is also running the same deal on Wednesday.

